Food delivery driver accused of sexually assaulting girl in San Jose motel

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose have arrested a man working as a food delivery driver in connection with a sexual assault of a girl over the weekend.

Officers were told that the assault took place at a motel on the 1000 block of The Alameda on Sunday. According to a preliminary investigation, the suspect forced his way into a room during a delivery and assaulted the victim, who was identified as a female juvenile.

Detectives identified the suspect and arrested him later that night in the city of Campbell.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Sandeep Sandeep, was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of assault with intent to commit a sex crime, sexual battery and false imprisonment.

21-year-old Sandeep Sandeep of Sunnyvale is accused of sexually assaulting a girl in San Jose on October 21, 2023. San Jose Police Department

According to court records, Sandeep is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bolduc of the department's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit over email or by calling 408-277-4102.