San Jose teen arrested for ghost gun possession during fireworks crackdown

SAN JOSE – A teenager in San Jose was arrested for allegedly possessing a "ghost gun" while officers were conducting a fireworks enforcement operation during the July 4 holiday weekend.

According to San Jose Police, officers in the Alviso neighborhood in North San Jose conducting fireworks enforcement Sunday night contacted the 15-year-old male. Police said the teen was found with a personally manufactured firearm.

Photos distributed by SJPD showed a clip and ammunition were also seized as well.

Last night Officers were conducting fireworks enforcement in Alviso.



They contacted a 15 year old male juvenile who was in possession of this PMF, ghost gun.



We will continue to stay proactive to prevent gun violence. 15 year olds have no business with concealed guns. pic.twitter.com/gcXF2VNpkd — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) July 4, 2022

The teen, whose identity is being withheld due to this age, was booked into juvenile hall.

Police in San Jose, along with most other agencies in the Bay Area, have been cracking down on illegal fireworks. According to city codes, all types of fireworks, including those labeled "safe and sane" are illegal in San Jose.

Fines for using fireworks start at $1,000 for a first violation. Meanwhile, those caught selling fireworks may result in fines of up to $50,000 and possible jail time, depending on quantity.

Residents can report illegal fireworks by visiting the city's website.