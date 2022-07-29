San Jose firefighters knock down fire at unoccupied home

SAN JOSE -- Firefighters in the South Bay were able to contain a fire early Thursday evening that severely damaged an unoccupied home in San Jose, according to authorities.

A tweet from the San Jose Fire Department said they received the call regarding the residential structure fire on the 300 block of W. Virginia Street at around 5:34 p.m. The fire was burning in the Washington-Guadalupe neighborhood near the I-280/Highway 87 interchange. The public was asked to avoid the area.

At around 6:12 p.m., the department followed up to report the fire had been knocked down. That tweet included a photo that showed the home fully involved.

UPDATE: Residential fire on W Virginia has been knocked down. Fire was contained to the structure of origin with extension to the fence. No residents have been displaced as the home is unoccupied. No injuries to civilians or firefighters. @SanJosePD assisting with traffic control pic.twitter.com/YTOMWtoTdr — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) July 29, 2022

Officials said the fire was contained to the home, though it did damage the fence on the property. No residents were displaced as the home was unoccupied, authorities confirmed. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters in the incident.