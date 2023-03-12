San Jose firefighters battle blaze at History Park

SAN JOSE – Firefighters in San Jose responded to a fire at History Park on Sunday morning.

The fire broke out near Phelan Avenue, according to a Tweet from the San Jose Fire Department at 3:57 a.m.

@SJPD_PIO Firefighters are on scene of a 2-alarm structure fire at History Park on Phelan Av. Phelan is closed East of Senter. pic.twitter.com/oh8DXWeE7V — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) March 12, 2023

Phelan Avenue was closed to traffic east of Senter Road.

The public was asked to avoid the area while crews are on scene. The department reminded drivers not to drive over fire hoses.