San Jose firefighters battle blaze at History Park
SAN JOSE – Firefighters in San Jose responded to a fire at History Park on Sunday morning.
The fire broke out near Phelan Avenue, according to a Tweet from the San Jose Fire Department at 3:57 a.m.
Phelan Avenue was closed to traffic east of Senter Road.
The public was asked to avoid the area while crews are on scene. The department reminded drivers not to drive over fire hoses.
