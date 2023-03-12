Watch CBS News
Local News

San Jose firefighters battle blaze at History Park

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN JOSE – Firefighters in San Jose responded to a fire at History Park on Sunday morning. 

The fire broke out near Phelan Avenue, according to a Tweet from the San Jose Fire Department at 3:57 a.m. 

Phelan Avenue was closed to traffic east of Senter Road. 

The public was asked to avoid the area while crews are on scene. The department reminded drivers not to drive over fire hoses.

First published on March 12, 2023 / 7:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.