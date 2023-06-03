San Jose Fire units respond to brush fire near Coyote Creek
SAN JOSE -- Fire crews are at the scene of a brush fire that broke out near Coyote Creek early Friday evening, according to authorities.
The San Jose Fire Departmetn tweeted that firefighters responded to the area of Coyote Creek near Wool Creek Drive and Galveston Avenue due to a vegetation fire.
Authorities said roads are closed in the area and the public should stay clear and use caution around emergency personnel and equipment.
So far there is no word regarding a cause to the fire or whether any structures were threatened.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.