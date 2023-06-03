San Jose Fire units respond to brush fire near Coyote Creek

SAN JOSE -- Fire crews are at the scene of a brush fire that broke out near Coyote Creek early Friday evening, according to authorities.

The San Jose Fire Departmetn tweeted that firefighters responded to the area of Coyote Creek near Wool Creek Drive and Galveston Avenue due to a vegetation fire.

Firefighters are on scene in the area of Coyote Creek near Wool Creek Drive and Galveston Av for a vegetation fire. Roads are closed in the area. Please use caution around emergency personnel and equipment. ⁦⁦@SJPD_PIO⁩ pic.twitter.com/jaWPpqRmQb — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) June 3, 2023

Authorities said roads are closed in the area and the public should stay clear and use caution around emergency personnel and equipment.

So far there is no word regarding a cause to the fire or whether any structures were threatened.