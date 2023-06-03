Watch CBS News
Local News

San Jose Fire units respond to brush fire near Coyote Creek

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now Afternoon Edition 6-2-23
PIX Now Afternoon Edition 6-2-23 09:10

SAN JOSE -- Fire crews are at the scene of a brush fire that broke out near Coyote Creek early Friday evening, according to authorities.

The San Jose Fire Departmetn tweeted that firefighters responded to the area of Coyote Creek near Wool Creek Drive and Galveston Avenue due to a vegetation fire. 

Authorities said roads are closed in the area and the public should stay clear and use caution around emergency personnel and equipment. 

So far there is no word regarding a cause to the fire or whether any structures were threatened. 

First published on June 2, 2023 / 7:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.