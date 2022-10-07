Watch CBS News
South Bay News

San Jose fire officials investigating social media video of exotic dancer stepping out of truck

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN JOSE -- City fire officials launched an official investigation Friday after a video was posted of a scantily clad exotic dancer stepping out off a San Jose fire truck.

On the video, the truck is on a San Jose street with its lights flashing. The woman steps out of the truck and enters an adult entertain establishment.

In a news release, fire officials said the department takes all feedback regarding the conduct of its employees seriously.  

"The department has become aware of a concerning video posted on social media," said San José Fire Chief Robert Sapien, Jr. "An investigation has been initiated to determine facts surrounding the video."

If findings of an internal investigation reveal inappropriate behavior of any department members, appropriate steps will be taken to address the matter, officials said.

"All City of San José employees are expected to adhere to the Code of Ethics Policy they have agreed to as a condition of their employment."

