San Jose fire crews battle 2-alarm blaze at apartment building

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – The San Jose Fire Department sent crews to battle a two-alarm fire at an apartment building Tuesday morning.

The department tweeted at 9:55 a.m. that the fire is at an apartment on the 1500 block of Fitchville Ave.

At 10:34 a.m., the fire department tweeted that six apartments were damaged by the fire, with significant damage in three of them.

UPDATE: Total of 6 units in impacted building. 3 units sustained significant damage to attic and 2nd floor of units. Crews reporting good knockdown on fire and continuing to check for extension. No reports of injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/t4Sh7VcKIr — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) May 17, 2022

Minutes later, the fire department tweeted that one person was injured and needed to be taken to the hospital to have their burns treated.

Fire officials asked residents to avoid the area.

