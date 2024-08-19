Watch CBS News
South Bay News

East San Jose vegetation fire burns hillside near Quimby Road

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now evening edition 8-19-24
PIX Now evening edition 8-19-24 09:58

Crews are at the scene of a vegetation fire in East San Jose Monday evening that has around 35 acres, according to authorities.

The so-called Quimby Fire burning near the 4700 block of Quimby Road began burning just before 7:45 p.m., the San Jose Fire Department said.

Both Cal Fire and San Jose Fire Department units are reportedly responding to the incident. So far no evacuation orders have been issued.

According to San Jose Fire, there are actually three separate fires in the area, which have burned around 35 acres. 

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be added as they are made available. 

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.