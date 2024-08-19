East San Jose vegetation fire burns hillside near Quimby Road

Crews are at the scene of a vegetation fire in East San Jose Monday evening that has around 35 acres, according to authorities.

The so-called Quimby Fire burning near the 4700 block of Quimby Road began burning just before 7:45 p.m., the San Jose Fire Department said.

Firefighters are battling a 15 acre fire near the 4700 block of Quimby Rd in East San Jose (Santa Clara County). #QuimbyFire #CALFIRESCU @SJFD pic.twitter.com/qHAxr6HvN1 — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 20, 2024

Both Cal Fire and San Jose Fire Department units are reportedly responding to the incident. So far no evacuation orders have been issued.

According to San Jose Fire, there are actually three separate fires in the area, which have burned around 35 acres.

#SJFD has a Tier 3 response + wildland task force for a large vegetation fire near the 4700 block of Quimby Rd in East San José. Three separate fires totaling 35+ acres. Unified Command established with @calfireSCU. Additional wildland task force from @sccfiredept.



TOC: 7:43pm. pic.twitter.com/yBtDwZr0sl — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 20, 2024

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be added as they are made available.