East San Jose vegetation fire burns hillside near Quimby Road
Crews are at the scene of a vegetation fire in East San Jose Monday evening that has around 35 acres, according to authorities.
The so-called Quimby Fire burning near the 4700 block of Quimby Road began burning just before 7:45 p.m., the San Jose Fire Department said.
Both Cal Fire and San Jose Fire Department units are reportedly responding to the incident. So far no evacuation orders have been issued.
According to San Jose Fire, there are actually three separate fires in the area, which have burned around 35 acres.
This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be added as they are made available.