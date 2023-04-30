Watch CBS News
San Jose fight sends 4 to hospital, including 1 in critical condition

SAN JOSE – Four people were hospitalized after a fight in San Jose that left one person in critical condition with stab wounds. 

San Jose police officers responded to S. Almaden Avenue and Post Street at 2:37 a.m. and found a man suffering from life-threatening stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital. Police said in a later update that his condition was stable but critical. 

Police said a fight broke out before officers were called to the scene. Three other people with non-life-threatening injuries brought themselves to the hospital, police said. 

Area streets were closed as the scene was investigated.

