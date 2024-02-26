2 arrested in altercation, deadly stabbing in San Jose

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose announced Monday the arrests of two people after a man was fatally stabbed during an altercation earlier this month.

According to officers, around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 13, the victim was dropped off at a local emergency room. Despite receiving medical care, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The victim's identity has not been released, pending confirmation and notifying next of kin. Police said the incident was the 5th homicide of the year in San Jose.

During the investigation, police learned that the man was stabbed near Spring and Taylor streets and that he had been involved in a physical altercation. Homicide detectives also identified the prime suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.

On Feb. 17, officers conducted a traffic stop on the 200 block of Umbarger Road near the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds. During the traffic stop, officers arrested the prime suspect, identified as 32-year-old Ryan Hope of San Jose, and a second suspect, identified as 38-year-old Dulce Chavez of San Jose.

Ryan Hope (left) and Dulce Chavez were arrested in connection with a stabbing that killed a man in San Jose on Feb. 13, 2024. San Jose Police Department

According to police, Hope was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of murder and Chavez was booked on suspicion of felony assault.

Jail records show that Hope is being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

Police said Monday that the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Varela or Detective Montoya of the department's homicide unit over email or by calling 408-277-5283.