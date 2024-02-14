Watch CBS News
Crime

Man fatally stabbed during altercation in San Jose's 5th homicide of the year

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now Afternoon Edition 2-14-24
PIX Now Afternoon Edition 2-14-24 10:36

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose have launched a homicide investigation after a man was fatally stabbed Tuesday afternoon, in the city's 5th homicide of the year.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to a local hospital after the victim was dropped off at the emergency room. Despite emergency medical care, the man succumbed to his injuries and died.

The victim's name is being withheld pending confirmation and notifying of next of kin.

Police determined that the stabbing took place near Spring Street and Taylor Street. Officers responded to the location and found a crime scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was involved in a physical altercation before he was taken to the hospital.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available. Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the stabbing are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Varela or Detective Montoya of the department's Homicide Unit over email or by calling 408-277-5283.

First published on February 14, 2024 / 3:38 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.