Man fatally stabbed during altercation in San Jose's 5th homicide of the year

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose have launched a homicide investigation after a man was fatally stabbed Tuesday afternoon, in the city's 5th homicide of the year.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to a local hospital after the victim was dropped off at the emergency room. Despite emergency medical care, the man succumbed to his injuries and died.

The victim's name is being withheld pending confirmation and notifying of next of kin.

Police determined that the stabbing took place near Spring Street and Taylor Street. Officers responded to the location and found a crime scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was involved in a physical altercation before he was taken to the hospital.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available. Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the stabbing are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Varela or Detective Montoya of the department's Homicide Unit over email or by calling 408-277-5283.