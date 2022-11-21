2 fatally shot hours apart in San Jose; suspects sought

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose are searching for suspects after two men were fatally shot in separate shootings in opposite ends of the city on Friday.

Around 7:30 a.m., San Jose officers were called to the 10000 block of Dougherty Avenue in the Coyote Valley. When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several hours later, around 2:30 p.m., police were also called to a shooting reported on the 600 block of River Oaks Parkway in North San Jose. In this shooting, police found an adult male victim with at least one gunshot wound.

Officers along with paramedics performed life-saving measures on the man, who was taken to the hospital. The man succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving, police said.

Additional details of both shootings were not immediately available.

The victims' identities have not been released by the Santa Clara County Coroner, pending confirmation and notifying next of kin.

Police are searching for suspects in both incidents. The shootings are the 345h and 35th homicides of the year.

On Monday, police noted that it was a busy weekend for officers, which included two stabbings, a fatal traffic collision, two major traffic collisions and the seizure of two illegal firearms.

Over the weekend, SJPD responded to 2 homicides, 2 stabbings, 1 fatal traffic collision, 2 major traffic collisions, and seized 2 illegal firearms. Great work to our Officers for keeping San José safe.🚨🚔 pic.twitter.com/8UKSW2LvRj — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) November 21, 2022

Anyone with information about the Dougherty Avenue shooting is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Varela or Detective Montoya of the department's Homicide Unit, while information about the River Oaks Parkway Shooting is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Barragan or Detective Ramirez. The unit can be reached at 408-277-5283.

Tips can also be given anonymously through the P3TIPS mobile app or through Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers at their website or by calling 408-947-STOP (7867).