Fugitive San Jose murder suspect arrested in Mexico

SAN JOSE -- A fugitive suspected in the April murder of a man in San Jose has been arrested in Mexico and was awaiting extradition to Santa Clara County, police said Friday.

The shooting happened at about 4:30 a.m. on April 9 in the area of Meridian Way and Pedro Street just south of Interstate Highway 280 in the city's Willow Glen neighborhood. Officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound and he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Jose Alberto Aguirre San Jose Police Department

Investigators identified the suspect as 28-year-old Jose Alberto Aguirre and obtained an arrest warrant for homicide. Police said detectives, the U.S. Marshal Service and Mexican authorities worked together to locate Aguirre and discovered he had fled to Mexico.

On August 9, Mexican authorities arrested Aguirre in Mexicali, just across the border from Calexico in Baja California, Mexico. He was turned over to U.S. Marshals and booked into the Imperial County Main Jail. He is is awaiting extradition to Santa Clara County to face homicide charges, police said.

This homicide was the San Jose's seventh homicide of 2022. Police have not disclosed the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to Contact Detective Sergeant Martinez #3934 or Detective Ancelet #4173 of the San José Police Department's Homicide unit via email: 3934@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4173@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.