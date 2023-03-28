Suspect identified in San Jose hit-and-run that killed mother walking dog with her child

SAN JOSE -- Police on Tuesday identified the driver in a fatal hit-and-run collision into a mother and daughter walking their dog in a San Jose neighborhood over the weekend.

The crash happened Sunday evening in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Leigh Avenue Sunday evening. A woman driving a 2000 Honda sedan hit the mother, child, and their dog who were walking southbound across Blossom Hill Road in a marked crosswalk. The mother and dog were killed and the child was hospitalized with minor injuries.

San Jose Police said the vehicle fled the scene following the crash. On Monday, police said investigators had found the suspect vehicle with the assistance of automated license plate reader cameras. A concerned citizen had also reported the vehicle as suspicious. Hours later, police reported an unidentified suspect has been arrested.

Silvia Solorio San Jose Police Department

On Tuesday, police identified the suspect as 27-year-old San Jose resident Silvia Solorio. Police said Solorio had abandoned her vehicle outside the city of San Jose.

Solorio was booked at Santa Clara County Main Jail and faces charges of felony vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run. There was no word on whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

The deceased woman's identity was withheld until her family was notified. The incident was the city's fifth fatal collision and the sixth traffic death of 2023. It was also the 4th pedestrian death of the year.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to contact Detective Bowen #4461 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4461@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.