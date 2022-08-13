Driver killed after smashing into tree in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- One person was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Saturday morning

Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded at 3:18 a.m. to the area of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street in the city's Rose Garden neighborhood and located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree.

A preliminary investigation found that the car, a 2005 Infinity sports utility vehicle being driven by an adult male, was traveling westbound on West Hedding Street when it left the roadway and collided with a tree on the north side of the street.

The driver sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding personnel.

As of 4 a.m., police were still at the scene and were asking people to avoid the area.

The fatal crash was the 41st traffic fatality and 43rd victim of 2022, according to police.