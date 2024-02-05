Driver flees from San Jose crash; leaving fatally injured passenger behind

The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a power pole in San Jose was being sought after he fled from the scene, leaving his injured passenger behind who later died at a hospital.

San Jose police said Monday the crash happened Saturday at about 5:41 p.m. in the area of Piedmont Road and Sierra Road in East San Jose.

According to a preliminary investigation, a man driving a white 2006 BMW sedan with a woman passenger was heading north on Piedmont Road when for some reason the vehicle left the roadway and hit a light pole and a tree, police said.

The driver fled from the scene, leaving the passenger behind, police said. She was taken to a hospital where she later died of her injuries.

Neither the driver nor the passenger were identified. Police said the crash was the seventh fatal collision and seventh traffic death of 2024.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were still under investigation.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to contact Detective Leslie #4264 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4264@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.