1 dead following crash between car, big-rig on Highway 101 in South San Jose

SAN JOSE – One person has died and crews are cleaning up spilled diesel fuel following a crash involving a car and a big-rig on Highway 101 in South San Jose Friday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were first called to the freeway near Blossom Hill Road shortly after 11:15 a.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a Honda sedan entered Southbound 101 the wrong way at Blossom Hill Road. As the Honda was headed northbound, the driver of a big-rig heading southbound swerved to the left in an attempt to avoid the car but was not able to avoid a crash.

Police said the Honda spun out, coming to a rest on the center divide, while the big-rig came to a stop in the two left lanes.

Following the impact, the driver the Honda was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Santa Clara County medical responders around 11:31 a.m.

According to the CHP, the Honda driver is a 22-year-old male from San Jose. His identity is being withheld pending notification of family by the Santa Clara County Coroner.

Meanwhile, the driver of the big-rig was not injured.

The big-rig sustained extensive damage to the truck portion, causing a diesel spill. As of Friday afternoon, the left two lanes remained closed as authorities investigate and as crews clean up the leaked fuel.

It is unknown of alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is urged to contact the CHP San Jose area office at 408-961-0900.