San Jose family's giant sign aims to raise ALS awareness

SAN JOSE -- A San Jose woman who is battling ALS -- commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease -- has come up with a creative way to bring much-needed attention to the disease.

"Your happy life that you had, your dreams and your future have all been ripped away from you," Jamie Berry told KPIX 5, describing what happened to her when she discovered she had ALS.

Since being diagnosed with ALS, the disease has slowly robbed Jamie of the ability to move any part of her body below the neck. But she still has a voice and is determined to use it.

"I knew that it was my job to do what I can every day to be an ALS advocate," Jamie said.

For Mother's Day, Jamie asked her husband Jason to create a special message on the couple's property in South San Jose. Jason mowed the words, "END ALS" in giant letters in an open field. The message is so big that it can be seen by passengers in passing planes overhead.

"It took awhile to get everything lined up properly so that the letters didn't look funny," explained Jason Berry.

Jamie would like to see more funding for ALS research. Right now, ALS is incurable. Typically patients live two to five years after being diagnosed and there are limited treatment options.

Jamie says she is determined to fight ALS with every breath.

"All that anybody with ALS wants is a fair chance. We just want to live the lives we were meant to live," she said.

The family has also created a website that is following Jamie's battle against the disease.