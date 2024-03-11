San Jose faces dilemma over homeless encampments along waterways

San Jose could face hefty fines if it doesn't address homeless encampments near waterways

San Jose could face hefty fines if it doesn't address homeless encampments near waterways

San Jose could face hefty fines if it doesn't address homeless encampments near waterways

SAN JOSE — San Jose must address the environmental impacts created by homeless encampments near waterways, and it's leaving many homeless residents in limbo.

For nearly two years, Sussy has lived in a tent by the Guadalupe River in San Jose.

"This is all I have: some clothes and my kitchen stuff," she shared, highlighting the stark reality of her living conditions.

Last week, She and hundreds of others living along the city's waterways received unsettling new. The city intends to relocate them. However, the crucial questions of where and when remain unanswered.

"I have a caseworker, and he tried to get me into a place like a tiny home or something, so it's all a waiting list right now," Sussy explained, expressing uncertainty about her future.

Living in such conditions presents numerous challenges, from the cold, wet, and muddy environment to the threat of deadly flooding during storms. Moreover, the proliferation of trash attracts vermin like rats and raccoons, exacerbating the living conditions for residents like Sussy.

Yet, beyond being an eyesore, the encampments contribute to environmental degradation, with waste flowing directly from the creeks to the ocean. The state has warned the city to address this issue promptly or face substantial fines, potentially amounting to tens of thousands of dollars per day, starting in mid-2025.

In response, Mayor Matt Mahan proposed a multifaceted approach, including creating more safe sleeping sites, expanding shelters, and establishing "no camping" zones along 25 miles of waterways. Additionally, the mayor advocates for the county to increase in-patient treatment beds for mental health and addiction while calling for larger investments from state and federal governments.

However, amidst these plans, individuals like Sussy remain in limbo, lacking a clear path forward.

"It takes time, but the thing is, they don't have affordable apartments or anything like that," she lamented.