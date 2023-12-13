San Jose diesel spill closes lanes of northbound Highway 680 near Berryessa Road

The San Jose Fire Department's hazmat team is on the scene of a large diesel and hydraulic fluid spill caused by a crash that has closed northbound lanes of I-680 near Berryessa Road, officials said.

CHP first reported the collision at around 10:48 a.m. Wednesday morning. There were reports the collision between McKee and Berryessa involved a trailer.

About an hour later, San Jose Fire posted on X that their hazardous materials unit was on the scene cleaning up the spill.

#SJFD’s Hazardous Incident Team is responding to a large diesel and hydraulic fluid spill on 680 northbound near Berryessa Rd. Traffic reduced to two lanes. Expect delays and seek alternate routes, if possible. pic.twitter.com/QCmeN1xHn7 — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) December 13, 2023

Traffic in the northbound direction of I-680 has reduced to two lanes with the left lanes remaining closed. Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes if possible.

CHP said there is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.