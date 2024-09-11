Stockton man accused of murder following deadly San Jose shooting

A Central Valley man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a deadly shooting in East San Jose late last month.

According to San Jose police, officers were called to a parking lot on the 1700 block of Story Road around 1:40 a.m. on Aug. 26. Officers located the victim, who had at least one gunshot wound.

Medical personnel responded to the scene. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police did not provide the victim's name.

Homicide investigators were able to identify the suspect as 46-year-old Sergio Loya of Stockton and obtain an arrest warrant. On Sep. 6, officers located Loya in Stockton.

Sergio Loya of Stockton is accused of homicide after police said he fatally shot a man in San Jose on Aug. 26, 2024. San Jose Police Department

Loya was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of murder. He is being held without bail, according to jail records.

Police said the case remains under investigation. The shooting was San Jose's 23rd homicide of 2024.

Anyone who may have additional information is asked to reach Detective Sgt. VanDenBroeck or Detective Estantino of the department's homicide unit over email or by calling 408-277-5283.