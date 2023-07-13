Cyclist dies weeks after San Jose hit-and-run crash

SAN JOSE -- A woman died more than a month after being hit by a car while riding her bicycle in San Jose, police announced Wednesday.

According to a San Jose Police Department press release, the collision happened around 11:58 p.m. on June 3. The cyclist was riding eastbound across Monterey Highway outside of any marked crosswalk when she was hit by an unknown vehicle traveling northbound on Monterey.

Police said the driver took off, and the cyclist was taken to a local hospital. She was stabilized and transferred to a care facility but died from her injuries on July 8.

This is San Jose's 25th deadly crash and 26th traffic death so far in 2023.

SJPD is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the department's Traffic Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4654 or email the investigating detective at 4103@sanjoseca.gov.

People can also submit anonymous tips by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP or on www.svcrimestoppers.org. The Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.