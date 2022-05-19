San Jose crews extinguish brush fire at Overfelt Gardens

SAN JOSE -- Fire crews in the South Bay appear to have put out a brush fire that broke out in Overfelt Gardens on McKee Road in San Jose Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported burning in the park located on the 2100 block of McKee Road at around 2:15 p.m. Thursday.

Chopper 5 footage showed flames burning in several areas around the Chinese Cultural Garden located in the park west of I-680 in the Ludlow neighborhood. The fire was burning close to a structure that was in the garden, but there was no word of it sustaining any damage.

San Jose brush fire burning at Overfelt Gardens. CBS

Firefighters could be seen directing their hoses on areas of vegetation that were still burning as of around 2:40 p.m., though crews seemed to be getting the fire under control a short time later.

So far San Jose Fire Department officials have not released any information regarding that fire or a second fire that was extinguished in Kelley Park adjacent to Yerba Buena High School on the 1800 block of Lucretia Avenue.