San Jose crews contain house fire burning near San Jose State
SAN JOSE -- Units from the San Jose Fire Department have knocked down a two-alarm house fire a couple of blocks from the San Jose State University campus Friday morning.
The department posted video and images on social media of the fire burning near the intersection of Reed Street and Ninth Street shortly after 11 a.m. Video showed the upstairs area of the home fully involved in one clip.
Authorities said all residents were safely evacuated from the structure and fire was contained. Residents are asked to avoid the area as clean-up from the fire continues.
