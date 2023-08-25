San Jose crews contain house fire burning near San Jose State

SAN JOSE -- Units from the San Jose Fire Department have knocked down a two-alarm house fire a couple of blocks from the San Jose State University campus Friday morning.

The department posted video and images on social media of the fire burning near the intersection of Reed Street and Ninth Street shortly after 11 a.m. Video showed the upstairs area of the home fully involved in one clip.

#SJFD crews responding to a two-alarm fire near the intersection of Reed St. and Ninth St. All residents evacuated safely and fire has been contained. Please avoid the area. @SJPD_PIO pic.twitter.com/rdE8pbaiBq — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 25, 2023

Authorities said all residents were safely evacuated from the structure and fire was contained. Residents are asked to avoid the area as clean-up from the fire continues.