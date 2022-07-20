San Jose crews contain fire at vacant commercial building

SAN JOSE – South Bay crews on Wednesday afternoon knocked down a two-alarm fire at a commercial building in San Jose, according to the city's Fire Department.

The blaze was reported at 3:08 p.m. at a single-story building in the 900 block of Park Avenue.

By 4:43 p.m., firefighters had contained the fire to the vacant business unit where it started.

UPDATE: Firefighters have contained the fire to the unit of origin, which was a vacant buisiness unit. No injuries have been reported. Crews continue their work to fully extinguish the fire at this time. Please continue to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/cxCtEFgQFl — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) July 20, 2022

No injuries were reported. Crews continued to work to fully extinguish the fire at this time. Residents are advised to avoid the area. Park Avenue was still closed.