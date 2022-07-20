San Jose crews contain fire at vacant commercial building

Watch CBS News
SAN JOSE – South Bay crews on Wednesday afternoon knocked down a two-alarm fire at a commercial building in San Jose, according to the city's Fire Department.

The blaze was reported at 3:08 p.m. at a single-story building in the 900 block of Park Avenue.

By 4:43 p.m., firefighters had contained the fire to the vacant business unit where it started.

No injuries were reported. Crews continued to work to fully extinguish the fire at this time. Residents are advised to avoid the area. Park Avenue was still closed.

