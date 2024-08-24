San Jose crews battle 2 separate, simultaneous blazes Saturday afternoon

SAN JOSE -- Firefighters in San Jose were responding to a vegetation fire and a separate residential structure fire on Saturday afternoon.

At 2:40 p.m., firefighters were called to Silicon Valley Boulevard and Basking Ridge Way in South San Jose, just east of Highway 101, after receiving reports of a vegetation fire.

Cal Fire's Santa Clara Unit was also responding, the San Jose Fire Department said on X.

The public was asked to avoid the area.

At 2:49 p.m., firefighters were also called to a separate residential structure fire in the 2800 block of Cicero Way, in East San Jose. Drivers were asked to avoid that area as well.