San Jose convalescent home briefly evacuated as firefighters battled blaze nearby

SAN JOSE -- Firefighters in San Jose responded to a fire at an abandoned building on Saturday morning.

The fire at East Santa Clara and North 13th Streets was reported at 7:24 a.m.

Multiple crews responded and at least two fire engines remained on scene as of 10:20 a.m.

Firefighters battled a fire at an abandoned building at 55 North 13th St. in San Jose April 20, 2024. SJFD via Bay City News

A nearby convalescent home was evacuated but residents were being let back in just before 9 a.m., according to the fire department.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the abandoned building before they spread to any other structure. The public was asked to avoid the area.

No injuries were reported.