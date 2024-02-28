San Jose police arrest prime suspect in 2018 triple shooting at taqueria

SAN JOSE – More than five years after three men were shot at a South San Jose taqueria, police announced an arrest in the case Wednesday.

According to officers, the victims were shot following an argument at the La Victoria Taqueria at 5015 Almaden Expressway on the night of Aug. 9, 2018. All three victims were treated at a local hospital.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victims and two suspects were inside the restaurant when the argument began. After walking outside, police said the primary suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the three victims.

Police said there were multiple bystanders nearby at the time of the shooting, including a small child who was standing next to the primary suspect.

Surveillance video of a shooting at the La Victoria Taqueria on Almaden Expressway in San Jose, Aug. 9, 2018. San Jose Police Department

About a month after the shooting, surveillance video of the incident was released to help identify the suspect, but the case went cold.

On Nov. 13, 2023, detectives reopened the case after developing new leads. The detectives identified 26-year-old Miguel Vergara Perez as the primary suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.

Officers arrested Vergara Perez at his home in Rohnert Park on Dec. 12, 2023. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

Miguel Vergara Perez is suspected in a triple shooting at a taqueria in San Jose on Aug. 9, 2018. San Jose Police Department

Jail records show that Vergara Perez remains held without bail. According to court records, his next court appearance is scheduled for April 3.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to reach Detective Sgt. Barragan or Detective Van Brande of the department's Homicide Unit over email or by calling 408-277-5283.