San Jose Cinco de Mayo traffic diversions called biased

SAN JOSE -- A San Jose police tactic to control crowds celebrating Cinco de Mayo is being called racist and unconstitutional.

State senator Dave Cortese and Assemblymember Ash Kalra are now investigating Caltrans' role in cutting off freeway access to east San Jose and the downtown area.

"Some of the information that we've seen and read so far from Caltrans is that they believed their orders were to stop people from the east side from going into downtown San Jose," Cortese said. "If that's not racism, I don't know what it is. Maybe it's geographic redlining. Whatever it is, it's unacceptable."

San Jose police announced that several traffic diversions would be taking place over the Cinco de Mayo weekend.

In a statement, the department defended the tactic:

"Traffic diversions not only facilitate the flow of traffic but also reduce the likelihood of disturbances which can escalate into violence."

But closing off sections of the city had consequences for David Hernandez who held a Cinco de Mayo festival Saturday to benefit the homeless.

"A lot of the (Highway) 87 exits were closed. A lot of our people were coming from south San Jose. They had a hard time getting here. It definitely affected our participation," Hernandez said.

David Bettencourt has cruised his lowrider in San Jose since 1976.

He said it's tough for people cruising their cars but worse on people who live on this side of town.

"How do they get home from work or pick up their children? In my opinion, blocking the streets doesn't do anyone any good," Bettencourt said.

Although traffic was heavy along Santa Clara Street on Sunday , San Jose police reported no major incidents.