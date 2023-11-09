Hollister man arrested in Cinco de Mayo shooting in San Jose neighborhood

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose arrested a San Benito County man and seized multiple weapons in connection with a shooting that wounded a person on Cinco de Mayo.

According to officers, a weapon was discharged in the area of Southside Drive on the evening of May 5. The victim suffered a graze wound, which was not life-threatening.

Police said the department's Gang Investigations Unit identified a suspect and obtained arrest and search warrants. A gun violence restraining order was also granted by the Santa Clara County Superior Court.

On Tuesday, police served the warrants at a home in Hollister and arrested the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Juan Samarron. During a search of the home, police said they seized two semiautomatic handguns, one bolt-action rifle and one semiautomatic rifle.

Juan Samarron, man suspected in a shooting that wounded a person in San Jose on May 5, 2023. San Jose Police Department

Samarron was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and firearms charges. Police did not say when he would appear in court on the charges.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective Weber of the department's Gang Investigations Unit over email or by calling 408-537-3835.