San Jose school security guard accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl

SAN JOSE -- A security guard at a San Jose high school has been arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student, police said Wednesday.

On Sept. 20, the parent of the student at Kipp Navigate College Prep reported to San Jose police that she found messages from an adult male on her daughter's phone. The investigation determined that multiple sexual assaults had occurred, and the suspect was identified as the school's security guard, 39-year-old Josue Sosa Barraza, police said.

Josue Sosa Barraza San Jose Police Department

Detectives interviewed the victim and after obtaining additional evidence secured an arrest warrant for Barraza. On Sept. 21, police served a search warrant at Barraza's home in Sunnyvale; he was then arrested without incident in Cupertino and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Anyone with information about the case or other similar incidents was urged to contact Detective Camarillo #4576 at 4576@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-273-2959.