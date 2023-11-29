San Jose man arrested in June carjacking, kidnapping

A man being sought in a June carjacking and kidnapping in San Jose was arrested earlier this month, police announced Wednesday.

The incident happened on June 17 on the 500 block of South Kiely Boulevard at around midnight. San Jose Police said the victim was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by an unknown man who demanded the victim's phone and money while suggesting he was armed with a knife, telling him repeatedly he was going to kill him.

According to police, the man forced the victim into the passenger seat of the vehicle and drove north on Interstate Highway 680 to a location near Livermore, where he told the victim to get out. The man continued north on Highway 680 with victim's vehicle which was recovered two days later near Modesto by the California Highway Patrol, police said.

Lele Pomele San Jose Police Department

Robbery detectives identified 27-year-old San Jose resident Lele Pomele as the suspect following a months-long investigation and obtained warrants for his arrest and a search of his home. On Nov. 16, Pomele was arrested without incident and a search of his home found the victim's personal property, police said.

Pomele was booked on charges of carjacking, kidnapping, and robbery, police said.

Anyone with information about the case or similar cases was asked to contact Detective Hernandez #4392 of the San José Police Robbery Unit via email: 4392@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4166.