Smash-and-grab burglary crew suspects arrested in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Police arrested three suspects believed to be part of a commercial burglary crew that targeted San Jose businesses and used Honda Odyssey minivans during smash-and-grab break-ins.

San Jose police said the crew was responsible for several commercial burglaries from March through October, breaking into closed businesses during late night or early morning hours and stealing merchandise, cash registers, and/or ATM machines. The burglars would enter the business by busting through doors or windows using blunt objects, crowbars, or by crashing through the entrance with a stolen Odyssey minivan, police said.

Following local news reports showing surveillance video of the suspect vehicle, investigators found the vehicle which had been abandoned and burned. Police said the crew continued to burglarize local businesses, using another Odyssey minivan.

(L-R) Marcelino Bejarano, Santiago Cabuag, Ricky Bejarano San Jose Police Department

Investigators identified three suspects and on November 9, secured three arrest warrants along with search warrants for multiple residences and vehicles. Undercover officers arrested two suspects and seized evidence of the crimes, police said. Officers arrested the third suspect on November 22 and seized additional evidence from residences and vehicles.

The suspects were identified as San Jose residents Marcelino Bejarano, 25; Ricky Bejarano, 23; and Santiago, 25.

Police urged anyone with information about the investigation to contact the San José Police Department Financial Crimes Unit at 408-277-4521.