San Jose assisted-living facility worker's death ruled homicide

SAN JOSE -- San Jose police said Wednesday that an assisted-living facility worker's death last December was ruled a homicide by the San Mateo County Coroner's Office.

According to SJPD, on December 11 officers responded to a report of a fight at the Villa Fontana Retirement Community on Prospect Rd. When the officers arrived, they found several people, including the victim, restraining a man who had trespassed into the facility and assaulted staff members. That suspect was taken into custody for burglary and assault.

Police said the victim, later identified as 63-year-old Alex Albetria, collapsed shortly thereafter. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they are not identifying the suspect, but they have submitted the case to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

Because the homicide ruling was made in 2023, the police are counting it as San Jose's 11th homicide this year.

SJPD is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Varela #3638 or Detective Montoya #3644 of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit via phone (408-277-5283) or email (3934@sanjose.gov, 3638@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3644@sanjoseca.gov).