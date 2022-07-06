San Jose assault victim dies of injuries; suspect jailed for homicide

SAN JOSE -- A man who reported being assaulted last month in San Jose died of his injuries more than a week later and police have arrested the suspect in the assault for homicide.

San Jose police said Tuesday the assault happened on June 18 on the 1100 block of Roycott Way in the city's Willow Glen neighborhood. Officers resposded at about 4:25 a.m. to local hospital where the victim gave a statement to officers about being assaulted by a male suspect. At the time, the victim's injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Greg Kirk San Jose Police Department

On June 27, the victim succumbed to his injuries sustained in the assault and was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Investigators identified the suspect as 59-year-old Greg Kirk of San Jose. On June 30, officers arrested Kirk at his home and booked him into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for homicide.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation. It was the city's 19th homicide of 2022.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to Contact Detective Sergeant Van Den Broeck #3829 or Detective Meeker #3272 of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 3829@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3272@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.