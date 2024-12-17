Watch CBS News
San Jose police arrest man in home invasion robbery, sexual assault

By Tim Fang

Police in San Jose announced an arrest Tuesday in connection with a home invasion robbery and sexual assault last month at an apartment near the San Jose State University campus.

Around 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 2, officers were called to the 700 block of South Ninth Street on reports of a home invasion robbery.

According to an investigation, a male suspect forced entry into the apartment and brandished a firearm at two women and one man who were in the home at the time.

Police said the suspect then bound all three victims before assaulting and threatening to kill the man. He then sexually assaulted the two women before taking the victims' cash and personal belongings.

During the investigation, detectives with the department's Robbery Unit identified a suspect and obtained arrest and search warrants. On Dec. 10, police arrested the suspect, identified as 58-year-old Juan Jordan of Santa Clara.

juan-jordan-san-jose-121724.jpg
Juan Jordan is accused in a home invasion robbery and sexual assault that took place in San Jose on Nov. 2, 2024. San Jose Police Department

Jordan was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of multiple crimes, including robbery, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and sexual assault.

According to jail records, Jordan is being held without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective Hernandez of the department's Robbery Unit over email or by calling 408-277-4166.

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

