San Jose residential burglary suspect jailed, found with weapons collection

By Carlos Castaneda

/ CBS San Francisco

A suspect in a San Jose home burglary was arrested and found to be in possession of a large cache of firearms, authorities said Tuesday.

In a press release, San Jose Police said the burglary happened on April 2. A neighbor confronted the burglary suspect who was armed at the time and the suspect fled before officers arrived, police said.

Investigators identified the suspect as 52-year-old Steven Florentino of San Jose. On October 25, undercover officers arrested Florentino and served a search warrant at his home, finding a number of unregistered firearms and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, police said.

Florentino is prohibited from owning firearms, according to police. Among the weapons seized were two assault rifles - including one with a suppressor, two semi-automatic pistols, and 12 antique rifles and pistols.

Florentino was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on residential burglary and weapons charges.

Police asked anyone with information about the case or similar cases to contact Detective Roberson #3658 of the San José Police Financial Crimes, Burglary Unit via email: 3658@sanjoseca.gov or 408-537-1315.

First published on October 31, 2023 / 11:45 AM PDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

