Fire burns 2-story apartment building in San Jose near Los Gatos

By Carlos Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

A fire was burning at a two-story apartment complex in San Jose Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The San Jose Fire Department said the fire was reported just before 2 p.m. on the 2400 block of Los Gatos Almaden Road near the Los Gatos city limits. 

After the initial second-alarm response, the response was upgraded to a third alarm at 2:20 p.m., the Fire Department said.

The fire was burning on the second floor of a building and residents were evacuated, the department said.

Traffic was blocked on Los Gatos Almaden Road between Redstone Drive and Verde Court and people were being urged to avoid the area.

There was no immediate word on any injuries or cause of the fire.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

