6 arrested in alleged gang assault; suspects found in San Jose, Orange County

SAN JOSE – Six people have been arrested in connection with an assault in San Jose last year that is believed to be gang-related, police said Wednesday.

According to officers, the victim was attacked by multiple suspects on the night of Oct. 18, 2023 at a business on the 2300 block of Senter Road near Tully Road. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, detectives determined the assault was gang-motivated and identified six suspects. Detectives obtained arrest warrants and search warrants for homes in San Jose and the communities of Garden Grove, Santa Ana and Westminster in Orange County.

On Mar. 20, San Jose police and multiple agencies arrested the suspects and served warrants in northern and southern California.

(Clockwise from top left) Francis Ocampo, Anthony Nguyen, Branden Un, Christian Sung, Tri Nguyen and Bao Nguyen are suspected in a gang-related assault on Senter Road in San Jose on Oct. 18, 2023. San Jose Police Department

One of the suspects, identified as 31-year-old Christian Sung, was arrested in San Jose and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail. Another suspect, identified as 38-year-old Tri Nguyen of Garden Grove, was arrested by Department of Homeland Security investigations in a separate investigation and is in custody.

The remaining suspects were arrested in Orange County and were booked into the Orange County Jail. Two suspects, identified as 34-year-old Francisco Ocampo and 31-year-old Anthony Nguyen, were arrested by the Department of Homeland Security in Garden Grove.

Meanwhile 28-year-old Branden Un was arrested by police in Westminster and 31-year-old Bao Nguyen was arrested by police in Garden Grove.

As authorities served the search warrants, weapons, drugs, cash and a 3-D printer were found. Among the weapons seized were an assault rifle and 15 handguns, 11 of which were unregistered, three were privately made and one was stolen.

The searches also yielded more than $80,000 in cash, 13.5 kilos of MDMA, six kilos of methamphetamine, two kilos of cocaine, and two kilos of heroin.

All of the suspects have been booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with additional information about the incident was asked to contact Detective Balala or Officer Kim of the SJPD Gang Investigations Unit over email or by calling 408-277-3835.