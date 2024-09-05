3 accused of human trafficking after police find brothels in San Jose

Three men were arrested for alleged human trafficking and four survivors were found after three residential brothels were found in San Jose, police said Thursday.

According to officers, warrants were served at homes on Palacio Royale Circle, Bonita Avenue and Gifford Avenue on Aug. 28, following a two-month investigation by the department's Human Trafficking Task Force. The task force launched the investigation after receiving multiple tips from the community.

As officers served the warrants, police said they located four adult female human trafficking survivors. The women were provided resources.

On the same day, police arrested 34-year-old Naisong Tong and 60-year-old Guihua Tao, both of San Jose. The pair were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of human trafficking.

A third suspect, identified as 53-year-old Zhiqiang Liu of Rosemead, was arrested in San Jose on Tuesday and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of human trafficking.

(L-R) Naisong Tong, Guihua Tao, Zhiqiang Liu were arrested for alleged human trafficking following an investigation into three brothels found in San Jose. San Jose Police Department

Authorities did not say when the suspects would appear in court.

Police are urging anyone with information about human trafficking activities to contact the department's Human Trafficking Task Force at 408-537-1999. Anyone with information about this specific case is urged to contact Detective Goldberg of the task force over email or by calling 408-537-1224.