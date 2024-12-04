San Jose police make arrest in 2021 fatal shooting; 2nd suspect believed to be in Mexico

More than three years after a man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting in San Jose, police on Wednesday announced an arrest in the case.

According to officers, the pair were found shot near Winchester Boulevard and Cadillac Drive on the night of Sep. 10, 2021. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers found the man was unresponsive, but he was also hospitalized where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. Police did not release his identity.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived. A preliminary investigation determined that the incident was gang motivated.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify two suspects and obtained arrest warrants.

(L-R) Christopher Espinoza and Isaiah Sotelo are suspected in a deadly shooting near Winchester Boulevard and Cadillac Drive in San Jose on Sep. 10, 2021. As of Dec. 4, 2024, Espinoza is in custody and Sotelo is believed to be hiding in Mexico. San Jose Police Department

On Tuesday, officers located one of the suspects in San Benito County. The man, identified as 35-year-old Christopher Espionza of Hollister, was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of murder.

According to jail records, Espinoza is being held without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police are still searching for a second suspect, identified as 22-year-old Isaiah Sotelo. He is believed to be hiding in Mexico and a felony arrest warrant remains active.

Anyone with information about Sotelo's whereabouts or the incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Barragan or Detective Harrington of the department's homicide unit over email or by calling 408-277-5283.