Woman pleads guilty to shooting at deputies in 2019 San Jose UPS truck hijacking

SAN JOSE – A San Jose woman is facing the possibility of life in prison after pleading guilty to shooting at sheriff's deputies during a 2019 crime spree that included the hijacking of a UPS truck.

According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, 27-year-old Joanna Macy-Rodgers admitted Wednesday to one count of attempted murder of a police officer, a gun allegation, carjacking and hostage false imprisonment charge in connection with the February 14, 2019 incident.

"The Sheriff's and San Jose Police Department stopped a violent couple from further mayhem," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement Wednesday. "My Office has taken a reckless and dangerous person off the streets for a long time."

Arrested SJ standoff suspect Joanna Mae Macy-Rogers (San Jose Police Department)

Prosecutors said the spree started when deputies attempted to pull over Macy-Rodgers and Mark Morasky for a traffic violation at the Ohlone-Chynoweth light rail station. The pair led deputies on a chase down Highway 87, with Macy-Rodgers firing a shotgun at deputies multiple times, striking a patrol car and the vehicle of a bystander.

Following the chase, the pair then carjacked a UPS driver at Communications Hill and forced him to drive to a location in North San Jose.

Prosecutors said Macy-Rodgers then surrendered to authorities, while Morasky refused. About a half hour later, Morasky let the UPS driver go.

Nearly two hours after the spree began, prosecutors said Morasky attempted to escape in the truck but was blocked by authorities. He then pointed a gun at officers and ran from the truck towards an area where a KPIX crew and other members of the press were gathered.

A San Jose Police officer shot Morasky, who later died. The DA's office later determined that the shooting was lawful.

Prosecutors did not say when Macy-Rodgers would be sentenced.