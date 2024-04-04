2 South Bay men accused of selling drugs on dark web

SAN JOSE – Two men from the South Bay have been arrested on drugs and weapons charges following a months-long investigation into alleged drug sales on the dark web, San Jose police said Thursday.

According to officers, the investigation stems from a traffic stop of one of the suspects near Alum Rock Avenue and South White Road in East San Jose on Nov. 25, 2023.

Police said illegal narcotics were found in the vehicle, prompting officers to obtain a search warrant for the suspect's home. A search of the home yielded firearms, cocaine, heroin, opioids and other drugs, along with evidence the drugs were being shipped via the U.S. Postal Service.

Detectives launched a joint investigation with the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, the U.S. Postal Service Inspector and others.

During the four-month investigation, they determined that the suspect was selling illegal narcotics on the dark web, accepting cryptocurrency as the only form of payment. A second suspect was also identified.

On Mar. 22, officers arrested the prime suspect, identified as 36-year-old Joshua Jordan of San Jose, along with 36-year-old Jonathan Correll Jr. of San Jose. Search warrants were also executed at their homes along with a commercial property in Santa Clara.

Joshua Jordan (left) and Jonathan Correll Jr. are accused of a scheme that involved selling drugs on the dark web. San Jose Police Department

Detectives said drugs, including heroin, meth, cocaine Xanax, Cialis, morphine, psilocybin and ecstasy, were seized, along with firearms, ammunition and about $6,000 in cash.

Jordan and Correll were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on illegal narcotics trafficking and possession of illegal firearms.

According to jail records, both Jordan and Correll are being held without bail. Their next court appearances are scheduled for Apr. 12.