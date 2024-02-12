2 arrested in series of robberies targeting San Jose bakeries

Law enforcement officials talk about plans for funds from organized retail theft grants

SAN JOSE – Police have arrested two San Jose men in connection with a series of armed robberies targeting the city's Mexican bakeries, also known as panaderias.

According to officers, the robberies took place in December and January. During the robberies, the suspects would demand money from store employees while brandishing a firearm and would either take cash or the cash register.

Police said the targeted panaderias had lost thousands of dollars in the robberies.

After detectives identified the suspects, officers obtained arrest warrants and arrested them on February 6.

The suspects, identified as 37-year-old Teodoro Ramos and 41-year-old Arturo Vasquez-Ayala, were both booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

Arturo Vasquez-Ayala (left) and Teodoro Ramos are suspected in a series of robberies targeting panaderias in San Jose. The pair were arrested on February 6, 2024. San Jose Police Department

According to jail records, Ramos and Vasquez-Ayala are both being held without bail. Ramos is scheduled to appear in court on March 13, while Vasquez-Ayala has court appearances set for Wednesday and March 4.

Police said Monday that the men are suspected in similar robberies that took place throughout San Jose.

Anyone with information about the robberies or similar cases is asked to contact Detective Hernandez of the department's Robbery Unit over email or by calling 408-277-4166.