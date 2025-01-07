Watch CBS News
Crime

Pedestrian in East San Jose fatally struck by driver in city's 1st traffic death of 2025

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Progress on San Francisco's goal of zero traffic fatalities by 2024 falling short
Progress on San Francisco's goal of zero traffic fatalities by 2024 falling short 03:20

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a driver in East San Jose late Monday night, in the city's first traffic death of the year.

According to San Jose police, officers were called to the area of Berryessa and Sierra roads shortly after 10:30 p.m. following a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2001 silver Toyota SUV was heading eastbound on Berryessa Road through a green traffic light when he struck the pedestrian, who was crossing southbound on Berryessa just outside of the crosswalk.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased. His identity has not been released.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation.

Monday's fatality follows a deadly 2024 on San Jose roads, with at least 48 traffic deaths reported. Out of those 48 people killed last year, 19 were pedestrians.

A report from city officials last year on the progress towards "Vision Zero", which seeks to eliminate traffic fatalities, shows the city has a long way to go on achieving that goal. Traffic deaths have risen significantly since the start of the 2010s, from 29 in 2010 and 2012 to a record high of 65 in 2022.

Anyone with additional information abou tthe incident is asked to contact Detective O'Brien of the department's Traffic Investigations Unit by emailing 3527@sanjoseca.gov.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.