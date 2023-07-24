Watch CBS News
South Bay News

San Jos police investigate early morning collision that left 1 pedestrian dead

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now Morning Edition 7-24-23
PIX Now Morning Edition 7-24-23 12:56

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose are investigating a fatal collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near Camden Avenue and Highway 84, the San Jose Police Department said early Monday morning.

An adult male pedestrian died on the scene as a result of the collision, which was first reported by San Jose police on social media 4:45 a.m. Monday. Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes to avoid delays.

This is the 28th fatal collision and 29th traffic death logged by the San Jose police in 2023.

First published on July 24, 2023 / 6:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.