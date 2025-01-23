San Francisco's Noise Pop Festival adds St. Vincent, Ben Gibbard and more to 2025 edition

Marking its 32st year in 2025, the annual Noise Pop Festival on Thursday announced the final round of additional artists performing next month, including St. Vincent, Death Cab for Cutie/The Postal Service principal Ben Gibbard and more.

A San Francisco institution ever since it began as one night of loud, tuneful local bands back in 1993, the festival has grown to eleven days of music, film and art featuring some of the most respected names in independent music.

Noise Pop line-up announcement Noise Pop Industries

In addition to the performances by St. Vincent and Ben Gibbard at Grace Cathedral, other new acts in the final round of artists announced for the 2025 edition of the Noise Pop Fest include critically-acclaimed Odd Future member, rapper Earl Sweatshirt and local modern blues troubadour Fantastic Negrito, who will headline a pre-festival show at the 4 Star Theater on Valentine's Day.

Another newly announced pre-festival concert before the main schedule commences on February 20 is the David Lynch tribute by veteran bandleader and keyboard/trumpet player Marc Capelle and his Red Room Orchestra at the Great American Music Hall that will mark Noise Pop's first collaboration with the SF Sketchfest. The visionary director who helmed such surrealist masterworks as Eraserhead, Blue Velvet, Wild At Heart and Mulholand Drive died earlier this month in Los Angeles.

The ensemble has been playing the music from Lynch's groundbreaking television show "Twin Peaks" and otherworldly films -- as well as the soundtracks to a variety of other movies -- since Capelle and company had their earliest performances at the Chapel in 2017. While the band has played SF Sketchfest tributes to "Twin Peaks" with cast members (including last year's stunning sold-out show with Agent Dale Cooper himself, Kyle MacLachlan), the 2025 edition of the comedy festival marked the first time in ages that the RRO did not pay homage to the influential television program. This performance on Wednesday, Feb. 19, will remedy that in addition to serving as a benefit for "Twin Peaks" actor Carel Struycken ("The Giant" in the series) who lost his home in the Eaton Fire.

Other highlights of this year's Noise Pop include two festival-closing, sold-out nights by festival alum American Football celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album at the Great American Music Hall as well as sold-out shows by acclaimed singer-songwriter Sophia Regina Allison aka Soccer Mommy, Midwestern noise-rock band Chat Pile, British pub-rock icon Nick Lowe backed by masked surf rocker Los Straightjackets and experimental contemporary Irish folk group Lankum. Tickets to the newly announced concerts will be available for purchase on Friday, January 24, at 10 a.m. PST via www.noisepopfest.com. Festival badges are already on sale.