San Francisco Zoo is new home for trio of rescued parrots

SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Zoo recently became home to three 10-week-old yellow-crowned Amazon parrot chicks, confiscated at the point of entry into the U.S. and placed here by USFWS officials.

"Birds native to South and Central America that are illegally smuggled represent one of the largest threats to South American birds," said Tanya M. Peterson, CEO and Executive Director of San Francisco Zoological Society. "When these chicks were confiscated, U.S. Fish and Wildlife sought out zoos with expertise in hand-rearing parrot species to assist and provide a home for this young trio. Thankfully, we have both the expertise and a home for them."

The yellow-crowned Amazon parrot is native to South America, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago and popular because of their high intelligence and ability to be trained to mimic what people say. Parrot chicks taken from their nests as hatchlings are often shipped in boxes without proper ventilation or water en route to wildlife traffickers for the illegal pet trade. As such, wild parrot species populations have dwindled significantly, with many species now considered threatened or endangered.

Upon arrival, SF Zoo veterinary staff gave the chicks an initial check-up and found them to be healthy. At 12-weeks-old, they are still being hand-fed by animal care staff, but are starting to eat food on their own and becoming more independent. Guests will not be able to see the chicks until they have matured.

"Already, the chicks are playful and curious," said Dominick Dorsa, Vice President of Animal Care. "While this species is sexually dimorphic at maturity, a blood test has confirmed that two of these birds are male and the other female."

"We feel that these chicks are among the lucky ones," said Peterson. "Not all trafficked animals will be able to live a quality life, and we hope these three can serve as ambassadors in our South American Tropical Rainforest and Aviary to tell the story of illicit wildlife trafficking and its negative consequences on wild populations."

The Zoo's South American Tropical Rainforest exhibit focuses on the ongoing crisis created by wildlife trafficking, as illegal smuggling has threatened the very existence of many animal and plant species. While international entities including the United States Fish and Wildlife Service work to stop or deter the smuggling of live animals, products made from animals and other banned exports continue.

Though the number of animals trafficked annually varies, estimates suggest that upwards of 38 million animals are smuggled each year. Species, from reptiles and birds, to mammals like the world's most trafficked animal, the pangolin, are commonly victims of trade. Brazil alone estimates that more than 12 million wild animals are poached there each year, with between 400,000 to 800,000 parrot chicks taken from nests in Latin America during the breeding season. SF Zoo & Gardens has been a leader in housing rescued animals, from confiscated birds to orphaned bears.