San Francisco youth supportive housing in SoMa on path to approval

New youth supportive housing closer to opening in San Francisco's SoMa area

A new youth supportive housing property is on its way to opening in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood.

The city's budget and Finance Committee recommended approval of the lease for the new property Wednesday.

The building located off Folsom Street will include 42 units for young adults ages 18 to 24.

"I am asking everyone involved in this process to join me in giving the warmest possible welcome to our new neighbors," said Sup. Matt Dorsey.

The project garnered some controversy from neighbors in the area worried the building could potentially add to drug and crime issues, but advocates supporting the youth housing, specifically for LGBTQ youth, made their voices heard.

"The neighborhood has a vibrant LGBT community, and it makes sense that we would have a housing project for young LGBTQ adults there," said one person during public comment.

"I have had experiences with friends, lovers, peers that have gone through hardships that I think really could have been solved by having a place to stay," said another.

Dozens of people spoke during public comment and every single one of them was in favor of the new project.

It's a project Honey Mahogany said will only become more important as she suspects more LGBTQ youth could move to the city in the coming years.

"People are feeling more and more emboldened to be homophobic, to be transphobic and more and more kids are getting kicked out of their homes and ending up on the streets, and they're coming to places like San Francisco because San Francisco historically has been a welcoming place for so many communities but especially the LGBTQ community," said Mahogany.

The new supportive housing building will come with security and 24/7 support for the area.

The project now goes to the Board of Supervisors for approval.