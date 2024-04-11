San Francisco woman suffers critical injuries in Tenderloin assault over cigarette; suspect at large

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood early Wednesday morning when a man asked her for a cigarette and then attacked her when she said she didn't have any, according to police.

The assault was reported around 3:40 a.m. in the area of Hyde and O'Farrell streets.

A man approached the 37-year-old victim and asked her for the cigarette. He then hit her multiple times after she said she didn't have any, police said. The woman was taken to a hospital and an update on her condition was not immediately available Thursday.

The suspect, a man believed to be in his 30s, remains at large. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.